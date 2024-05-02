Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 16,203 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,203 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Evergy by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,183,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,994,000 after buying an additional 947,196 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,594,000 after buying an additional 860,433 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Evergy by 228.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,029,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,195,000 after buying an additional 715,892 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 706.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after buying an additional 434,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Evergy by 19.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,214,000 after purchasing an additional 422,152 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG stock opened at $52.94 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $63.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

