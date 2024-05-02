Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,635 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,401 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,040,000 after purchasing an additional 300,383 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 800,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 246,648 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,886,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 727,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 153,994 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPH opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

