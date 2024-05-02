Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,761,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,314,000 after purchasing an additional 820,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,992,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,461,000 after acquiring an additional 259,144 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 25.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,116,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,557,000 after acquiring an additional 228,383 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,614,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,718,000 after acquiring an additional 120,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2,416.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.20. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

