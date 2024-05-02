Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 232 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 32,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 47,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.64.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $309.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $322.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.08.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

