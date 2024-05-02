Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,862 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Leidos by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 193,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,961,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Leidos by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS opened at $142.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $142.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LDOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

