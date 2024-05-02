Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 501 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ManpowerGroup worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $8,151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAN. William Blair began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $75.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $88.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.55.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

