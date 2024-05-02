Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 639 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of CNX Resources worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 30.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CNX Resources stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.33. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
CNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
