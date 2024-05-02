Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $68.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.36. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. Henry Schein’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.09.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

