Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 108.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at $20,191,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

