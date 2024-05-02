Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 996 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 17,379 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the third quarter worth $893,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 232.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 18.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 381.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

Insider Transactions at Ziff Davis

In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $288,967.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,131.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ZD stock opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 1.19. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.48.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $389.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.71 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.