Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 710 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,160 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 7,791.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 164,317 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 128,834 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 38,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,317,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $47.97.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.57 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

