Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $30.08 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $571.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RNG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $68,547.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,984 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $68,547.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $800,974 over the last 90 days. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Further Reading

