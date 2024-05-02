Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in C3.ai by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in C3.ai by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of AI opened at $22.69 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

