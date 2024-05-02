Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,225 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,412 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $1,277,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $753,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $20,717,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. UBS Group upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

NYSE FL opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

