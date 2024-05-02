Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 305,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after buying an additional 25,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROCK stock opened at $68.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.85. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.76 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

