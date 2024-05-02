Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $555,000 Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NMI were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,205,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in NMI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NMI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in NMI by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $31.65 on Thursday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $32.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. NMI’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nicholas Daniel Realmuto sold 1,249 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $37,757.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $391,883.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 427,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,044,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,158 shares of company stock worth $4,395,582 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

