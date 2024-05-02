Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $569,000 Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,337 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in First Merchants by 16.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 1,013.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $105,911.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,070 shares in the company, valued at $798,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRME has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Merchants

First Merchants Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

First Merchants Profile

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.