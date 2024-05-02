Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 8.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EGO has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of EGO opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $16.07.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $257.97 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.