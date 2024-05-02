Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $588,000 Stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

