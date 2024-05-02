Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,515,000 after purchasing an additional 90,094 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 560,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average of $74.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $88.03. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

CRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

In related news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $153,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

