Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $600,000 Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,070 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $161,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $80,692.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,580 shares of company stock valued at $137,382. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $437.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.08.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $194.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.09 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

