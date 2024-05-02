Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $605,000 Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 14.3% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter.

EAT opened at $54.96 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $55.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.99.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

