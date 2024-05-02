Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of KW stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($1.44). Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 55.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently -39.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on KW

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.