Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in JFrog were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $1,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,731,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,504,057.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $7,090,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,978,350.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $1,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,731,371 shares in the company, valued at $260,504,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,355 shares of company stock valued at $22,340,017 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

Shares of FROG opened at $39.48 on Thursday. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 million. On average, analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

