Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 790,133 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after buying an additional 69,336 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,913,000 after purchasing an additional 205,951 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 37,734 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 59.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 516,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 192,327 shares during the last quarter.

PBR stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.46. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $27.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.3406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.25%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBR. Morgan Stanley lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

