Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,137 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 89,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.20. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $66.18.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.52 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 11.52%. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HEES shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,567.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence C. Karlson sold 8,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $501,560.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,548.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,567.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,800 shares of company stock worth $4,534,789 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

