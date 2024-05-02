Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 7,330 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 794.40 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $351,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Further Reading

