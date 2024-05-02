Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CEIX opened at $81.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $114.30. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.76.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $189,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

