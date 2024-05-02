Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 257,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SVC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Service Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Service Properties Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $994.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.18.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

