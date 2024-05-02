Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enovis were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 144.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 902.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Enovis in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Enovis Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $55.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.87 and a beta of 1.97. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

