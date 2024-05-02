Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Energizer were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Energizer by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Energizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Energizer by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $28.77 on Thursday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.73 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

