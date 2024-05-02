Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,238 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 607,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,986 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 68.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 66,728 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SFBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $60.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.88. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

