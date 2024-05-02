Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 160 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.79, for a total transaction of $361,917.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,883,615.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 19,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $3,675,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,408,145.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.79, for a total transaction of $361,917.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,883,615.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,524 shares of company stock worth $9,838,711 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PIPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $198.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.60. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $120.97 and a 12-month high of $202.76.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

