Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,486 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at $383,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 27.6% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth $32,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan H. Schumacher bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCC opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.34. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $71.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.04 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

