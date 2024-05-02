Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 993 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Guardant Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia bought 2,187 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,972.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,706.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GH stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 301.94% and a negative net margin of 85.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.91.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

