Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 15.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,518,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,539 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,913,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 337,102 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,772,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,028,000 after purchasing an additional 265,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,278,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,412,000 after buying an additional 245,944 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at about $5,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

UCBI opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $30.75.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

