1,008 Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,451,000 after purchasing an additional 496,702 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 21.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,419,000 after buying an additional 451,816 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 7.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,330,000 after acquiring an additional 89,280 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,267,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 38,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,241,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,875,000 after acquiring an additional 243,806 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,644. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDC opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

