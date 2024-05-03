10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) PT Lowered to $30.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TXG. Barclays reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The business had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $205,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,087,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $86,424.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $205,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,087,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,959 shares of company stock valued at $592,806. Corporate insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

