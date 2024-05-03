10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Cowen

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $57.00. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

10x Genomics stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $121,086.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,116,954.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $121,086.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,116,954.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $205,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,900 shares in the company, valued at $37,087,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,959 shares of company stock worth $592,806 in the last three months. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 41,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

