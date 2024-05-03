129,421 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 129,421 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,930,000. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cheniere Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

LNG opened at $160.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.83. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNG. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.90.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

