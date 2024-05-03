155,224 Shares in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 155,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth $34,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of PSNY opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $4.96.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
