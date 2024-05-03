155,224 Shares in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 155,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth $34,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSNY opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $4.96.

PSNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

