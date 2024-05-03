17,015 Shares in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 423,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 25,049 shares in the last quarter.

DIAL stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0711 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

