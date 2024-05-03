24,400 Shares in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 781.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCCS shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

CCCS stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.86 and a beta of 0.63. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.80 million. Analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Herb sold 23,521 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $277,783.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 288,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,177.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Herb sold 23,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $277,783.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 288,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,177.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Young sold 41,165,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $466,401,024.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,164,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,508,369.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,706,755 shares of company stock valued at $681,785,331 in the last three months. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

