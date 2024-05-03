4,933 Shares in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 6.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 5.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTBK opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $502.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.91. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.83 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 22.84%. On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

Several research firms have commented on HTBK. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

