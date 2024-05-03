6,844 Shares in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 3,504.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.02.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

