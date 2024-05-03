7,784 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. Nipun Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,365,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 136,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.30. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $49.94.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

