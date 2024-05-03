9,400 Shares in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 48.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,421,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Morphic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,281,000 after purchasing an additional 200,772 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Morphic by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after purchasing an additional 115,975 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morphic by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 590,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 338,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 37,264 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MORF opened at $28.71 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

