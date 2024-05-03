Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $72.99, but opened at $70.14. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Acadia Healthcare shares last traded at $69.04, with a volume of 323,695 shares traded.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACHC

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

In related news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 8.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.