Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,290 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,583 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $20,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $87,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AEM opened at $65.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.