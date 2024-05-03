Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Cut to $280.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.43.

Shares of APD opened at $243.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

